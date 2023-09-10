Previous
Sooc neighbours cows that is a reflection on the cow as taken through a window by Dawn
Photo 370

Sooc neighbours cows that is a reflection on the cow as taken through a window

10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Nice to see the cows peacefully eating away.
September 9th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Interesting reflection effect
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise