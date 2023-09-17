Previous
Web by Dawn
Photo 377

Web

Thanking you all for you visit , kind comments , suggestions and favs all much appreciated
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
gloria jones
Neat web capture
September 16th, 2023  
Suzanne
That is lovely, Dawn
September 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Such a clever busy spider.
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C
A fabulous close up
September 16th, 2023  
Mags
Well captured!
September 16th, 2023  
katy
This is a really strong looking web!
September 16th, 2023  
