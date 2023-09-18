Previous
A morning fishing mere male and our 3 dogs by Dawn
Photo 378

A morning fishing mere male and our 3 dogs

18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice quietness to this capture, Dawn (even with the three dogs :) Fav
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks. Nice a quiet on the beach.
September 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Well a happy man then!!
September 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene~
September 17th, 2023  
katy ace
I really like the perspective for the scene. Did he catch anything?
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great composition. It seems that the dogs wants to meet the photographer :-)
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture, depicting a peaceful scene.
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise