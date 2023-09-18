Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 378
A morning fishing mere male and our 3 dogs
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2368
photos
160
followers
120
following
103% complete
View this month »
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Latest from all albums
1344
375
1345
376
377
1346
1347
378
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Challenge
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th September 2023 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Heather
ace
A nice quietness to this capture, Dawn (even with the three dogs :) Fav
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks. Nice a quiet on the beach.
September 17th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Well a happy man then!!
September 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene~
September 17th, 2023
katy
ace
I really like the perspective for the scene. Did he catch anything?
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great composition. It seems that the dogs wants to meet the photographer :-)
September 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture, depicting a peaceful scene.
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close