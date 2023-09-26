Previous
Heartleafed bergenia crassiflolia by Dawn
Photo 387

Heartleafed bergenia crassiflolia

26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro - a plant we call "elephant ears"
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and yes it does look like that
September 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
September 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great macro and lovely colours!
September 25th, 2023  
