Photo 388
This is yesterday’s abstracts photo
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
5
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2388
photos
160
followers
120
following
106% complete
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Challenge
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
24th September 2023 2:45pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
katy
ace
I never would have guessed it is beautiful in its original form as well
September 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely babbling brook.
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely scene!
September 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
@wakelys
Thanking you Susan
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags and for fav
September 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! That's really fascinating to see! Beautiful scene and composition! Fav
September 26th, 2023
