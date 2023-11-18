Sign up
Photo 411
Leave only footprints
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
7
1
Monica
Great advice, if only more people followed it!
November 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
November 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@monicac
Thanking you Monica I agree totally some folk are plain lazy
@365projectorgchristine
Thanking you Christine also for fav
November 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Who was your feathered friend?
When I went to the Galapagos we were told to only take photos and only leave footprints.
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great maxim.
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well captured!
November 17th, 2023
