Photo 2685
sparrows
They flit in, stay but for a few minutes, and then flit off. I do love all their cheery twitters.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
sparrows
,
april-birds
