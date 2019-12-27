Previous
Next
sparrows by aecasey
Photo 2685

sparrows

They flit in, stay but for a few minutes, and then flit off. I do love all their cheery twitters.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise