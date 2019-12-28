Sign up
Photo 2685
vireo
More snow...more wind...more winter. The birds are all looking for protection from that wind.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
bird
,
vireo
,
april-birds
Lee
ace
Beautiful bird. Nice shot.
December 30th, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks very cold!
December 30th, 2019
