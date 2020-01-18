Previous
trick candle by aecasey
trick candle

Youngest granddaughter's birthday celebration included a "Frozen" themed cake complete with trick candles that kept relighting. She was a trooper, though, and tried various angles to get them blown out.
18th January 2020

@aecasey
