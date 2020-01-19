Sign up
Photo 2708
red balloon
kali gave me a prop challenge this week...to use a red balloon. Out of everything I tried, it was this macro with the red balloon in the midst of some black balloons that I liked the best.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
kali
@kali66
I carried my red balloon around one afternoon and tried various compositions ... in a tree, in the horse pen, in a water tank, with some cats, but I wasn't able to get a composition I liked other than this macro with some black balloons.
January 21st, 2020
