horse pen

Thought I might try my hand at in-camera double exposure. It was a beautiful afternoon, warm, sunny, no wind, and the horses were very cooperative. Unfortunately, I could not remember how to do the double exposures. After a frustrating hour I finally guessed how to select the first photo. Then I guessed how to layer the second photo. Thought I had the technique down, when the camera decided to layer consecutive shots, which was what I wanted to do nearly an hour ago! Then came problems with compositions. Layering subject on subject just does not work. I finally figured out how to compose, but by then the horses were disgusted with the whole process. So, not the best, but the only one I got with the horses and the horse shoes so it will have to do.