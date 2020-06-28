Previous
damselfly by aecasey
Photo 2858

damselfly

A few damselflies have been visiting the garden. I love their range of vision and lovely blue color.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Henk-Jan ace
Lovely capture!
June 30th, 2020  
