Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2905
despair
2020 has been a very difficult year.
Sue challenged me to capture emotion in a photo. Edited in Lightroom and Silver Efex.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3155
photos
243
followers
182
following
795% complete
View this month »
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th August 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
emotion
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-420
April
ace
Sue
@suez1e
An emotional selfie...
August 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close