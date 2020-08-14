Previous
Next
despair by aecasey
Photo 2905

despair

2020 has been a very difficult year.
Sue challenged me to capture emotion in a photo. Edited in Lightroom and Silver Efex.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Sue @suez1e An emotional selfie...
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise