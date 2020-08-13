Previous
sandpiper by aecasey
sandpiper

Another upland sandpiper on a fencepost. These birds love having a place to look around. This one was watching the hay fields by the house. Not one bit shy either!
13th August 2020

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
