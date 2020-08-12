Previous
nighthawk by aecasey
Photo 2903

nighthawk

These birds are so well camouflaged and hard to see. They look like a loaf of bread perched on a branch, and it's only that oddity of shape that draws the eye when they are perched.
12th August 2020

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
JackieR ace
Ooh well spotted
August 14th, 2020  
