Photo 2903
nighthawk
These birds are so well camouflaged and hard to see. They look like a loaf of bread perched on a branch, and it's only that oddity of shape that draws the eye when they are perched.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3153
photos
244
followers
183
following
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
3
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
13th August 2020 10:27am
nature
wildlife
nighthawk
april-birds
JackieR
ace
Ooh well spotted
August 14th, 2020
