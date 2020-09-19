Previous
saddle cat by aecasey
Photo 2941

saddle cat

Decided to visit the tack room this morning to try and do some catching up. Pretty Mommy cat was settled on one of the saddles, so she was my first subject!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Milanie ace
Love her markings - such a pretty color
September 22nd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Super capture...love her markings
September 22nd, 2020  
