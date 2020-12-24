Sign up
Photo 3034
gifts
Cattle still need fed even if it is Christmas morning, so we have always opened gifts on Christmas Eve. Had to get just one photo of the cute wrapping paper before it's gone.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3289
photos
229
followers
176
following
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th December 2020 12:32pm
Tags
christmas
,
gift
,
lensbaby
