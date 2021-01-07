Previous
snowflake by aecasey
Photo 3050

snowflake

Strange weather. No snow forecast, yet tiny, light flakes have intermittently been falling. My challenge from Laura was "patterns," and one of my favorite patterns in nature are snowflakes.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Harbie ace
Beautiful!
January 10th, 2021  
Kara ace
Lovely and delicate!
January 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh this is just so pretty!
January 10th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
distressingly delicate
January 10th, 2021  
