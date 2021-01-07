Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3050
snowflake
Strange weather. No snow forecast, yet tiny, light flakes have intermittently been falling. My challenge from Laura was "patterns," and one of my favorite patterns in nature are snowflakes.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3305
photos
231
followers
177
following
835% complete
View this month »
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th January 2021 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
snowflake
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-441
Harbie
ace
Beautiful!
January 10th, 2021
Kara
ace
Lovely and delicate!
January 10th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh this is just so pretty!
January 10th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
distressingly delicate
January 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close