ants

One of the cats came into the yard with a flicker the other day. I caught the cat and freed the flicker, but was flummoxed as to how the cat caught a woodpecker. The mystery was solved when youngest noticed a bird dining on the ground by the windbreak. This is a huge ant pile that had been closed for winter, but has been opened by the woodpecker. He comes every day and sits there, eating ants, until something disturbs him. Now I know who has been poking holes in my lawn!