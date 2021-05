trash

Last week Stephanie challenged me to do a mundane challenge to capture beauty in trash. We are permitted to burn here. In anticipation of my challenge, I emptied my burn barrels into the dumpster, collecting promising pieces. It was a very timely transfer, as our trash pickup was early, arriving the next morning. Unfortunately, I was a bit late composing my trash. Still, I wanted to finish the challenge. Here's a bit of grungy looking beauty from trash.