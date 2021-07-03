Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3216
sparklers
Fireworks and grandkids = Fun! Oh ... Francesca challenged me to do a bw long exposure. Thankfully the grandkids obliged!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3499
photos
235
followers
177
following
881% complete
View this month »
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd July 2021 9:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
sparklers
,
light painting
,
long exposure
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
,
get-pushed-466
April
ace
Francesca
@frappa77
I tried long exposure while watching the grandkids shoot fireworks. Some were successful. Most were not.
July 4th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous shot.
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close