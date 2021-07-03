Previous
sparklers by aecasey
Photo 3216

sparklers

Fireworks and grandkids = Fun! Oh ... Francesca challenged me to do a bw long exposure. Thankfully the grandkids obliged!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

April ace
Francesca @frappa77 I tried long exposure while watching the grandkids shoot fireworks. Some were successful. Most were not.
July 4th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous shot.
July 5th, 2021  
