carpenter

The barn doors are very old. We had the railing and slides repaired this summer, but the wood on one slide didn't hold, so the carpenters were back today replacing the old wood with good wood. We have high winds forecast, so they came early, took it down, did the repair, and got it rehung while we still had calm winds and sunshine. They let me sit and take photos. This young man had quite the tattoo. I think it might rival those of the farrier. Glad to have the doors operational again. Now I won't have to shovel snow out of the barn this winter.