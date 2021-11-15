propane

Love the light on this old tank meter cover. I was marveling at the mix of old fonts and wording. We very much rely on propane here. It provides my heating and cooking. Last night there was a faint hint of that propane smell in the furnace room (hot water heat). Checked my tank this morning and my needle is darn near on empty! Called the provider right away. Told him I needed a fill and asked if he needed to use his sniffer. He said I was smelling the bottom of the tank and all would be right after the fill. Thankfully all the pilot lights are still on and he's on his way.