propane by aecasey
Photo 3352

propane

Love the light on this old tank meter cover. I was marveling at the mix of old fonts and wording. We very much rely on propane here. It provides my heating and cooking. Last night there was a faint hint of that propane smell in the furnace room (hot water heat). Checked my tank this morning and my needle is darn near on empty! Called the provider right away. Told him I needed a fill and asked if he needed to use his sniffer. He said I was smelling the bottom of the tank and all would be right after the fill. Thankfully all the pilot lights are still on and he's on his way.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

ace
thedarkroom ace
Must have been a bit nerve wrecking. Glad you are getting quick service.
November 17th, 2021  
