Photo 3571
mourning dove
Mourning dove nests appear so flimsy and lackadaisical, particularly compared to the solid build of the robins and kingbirds. Still, there she sits!
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3912
photos
216
followers
173
following
978% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd June 2022 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
nest
,
april-birds
,
30dayswild2022
