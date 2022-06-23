Previous
mourning dove by aecasey
Photo 3571

mourning dove

Mourning dove nests appear so flimsy and lackadaisical, particularly compared to the solid build of the robins and kingbirds. Still, there she sits!
23rd June 2022

ace
aecasey
Photo Details

