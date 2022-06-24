Sign up
Photo 3572
flowering grass
The windbreaks have tall grasses this year loaded with dainty flowers.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3913
photos
216
followers
173
following
978% complete
View this month
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
Latest from all albums
3567
340
3568
341
3569
3570
3571
3572
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th June 2022 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
grass
,
30dayswild2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful array of yellows and greens
June 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
lovely focusing
June 26th, 2022
