Photo 3590
mushroom
There is a variety of mushrooms growing here and there in the yard and windbreaks. We don't often have many mushrooms, and certainly not much variety. I love the stem and top of this one.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3937
photos
216
followers
173
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th July 2022 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mushroom
,
macro
,
fungi
