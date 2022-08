It's the glow

It is time for the Old West Balloon Fest which is hosting the 2022 U. S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship. There have been accessions every morning this week. It would be a fun time to live in the valley. I did time my grocery run for the first scheduled evening glow. I didn't do very well getting photos with my camera. My daughter, on the other hand, did great with her iPhone and it's low light camera.