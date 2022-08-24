Sign up
Photo 3633
sunflower field
The cultivated sunflowers are in full bloom. Didn't get the evening light I'd hoped for, but it was a briefly pretty sunset.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3987
photos
216
followers
171
following
995% complete
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th August 2022 7:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
sunflower
jackie edwards
ace
it's beautiful!
August 26th, 2022
Mark
ace
Spectacular!
August 26th, 2022
