Previous
Next
visiting the asters by aecasey
Photo 3647

visiting the asters

The asters are still blooming, though not as profusely. Still, they had lots of little pollinator visitors. Next week maybe I'll see if there are any seeds I can harvest. I do love these little fall wildflowers.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
September 15th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
So soft and love the blur. Fav!
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise