Photo 3647
visiting the asters
The asters are still blooming, though not as profusely. Still, they had lots of little pollinator visitors. Next week maybe I'll see if there are any seeds I can harvest. I do love these little fall wildflowers.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4001
photos
216
followers
170
following
999% complete
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th September 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
wildflower
,
aster
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
September 15th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
So soft and love the blur. Fav!
September 15th, 2022
