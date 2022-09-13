Sign up
Photo 3646
mantis
Mowing this morning I came across two praying mantis. This one had settled into a clump of alfalfa that I've left because it's blooming.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4000
photos
215
followers
170
following
998% complete
View this month »
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th September 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
insect
,
mantis
,
praying mantis
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous shot!
September 13th, 2022
