mantis by aecasey
Photo 3646

mantis

Mowing this morning I came across two praying mantis. This one had settled into a clump of alfalfa that I've left because it's blooming.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous shot!
September 13th, 2022  
