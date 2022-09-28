Previous
highway travel by aecasey
Photo 3661

highway travel

There are a couple of Amish communities nearby. I often see them traveling into town with their horse and carriage. I had just switched to my macro lens for the flowers when I saw him coming by. So, another macro lens non-macro shot.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

ace
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice edit too
September 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 30th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice image
September 30th, 2022  
