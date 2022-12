too warm

AnnieD challenged me to do ice bubbles. I took that to mean frozen bubbles. It was plenty cold during the week, but the winds were horrible. The winds have finally died down (good for bubbles), but it is warming (good for me, not for frozen bubbles). I hurried out to give it a try. Got a few crystals to form, though these tiny crystals were all I got on this bubble. Next week is dangerously cold. I still have my bubble mix, so might try again, though might just huddle inside.