dandy bee by aecasey
Photo 3999

dandy bee

I haven't spent much time with the dandelions this year. I intended to this morning, and then there was the bee.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

April

Corinne C ace
A great close up
September 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent! And favourite
September 12th, 2023  
