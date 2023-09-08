Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3999
dandy bee
I haven't spent much time with the dandelions this year. I intended to this morning, and then there was the bee.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4404
photos
212
followers
164
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th September 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
macro
,
dandelion
Corinne C
ace
A great close up
September 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent! And favourite
September 12th, 2023
