Previous
Next
Model A panel by aecasey
Photo 4080

Model A panel

No tears until I sat in the driver's seat. After he restored it, dad took this car on a variety of local road trips. It was a staple in the town's 4th of July parade for decades. Dad was Mr. Fireworks, and when the kids were little he tossed out Black Cat firecrackers to the crowd. Later, it was candy.

It has an a-ooga horn that he freely honked to everyone's delight. No radio, but he strapped a boombox onto the running boards and blasted Sousa's patriotic marching songs as he drove down the street. He loved the 4th of July, and he and this car made extra special memories in our family.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Very poignant.
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise