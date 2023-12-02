Model A panel

No tears until I sat in the driver's seat. After he restored it, dad took this car on a variety of local road trips. It was a staple in the town's 4th of July parade for decades. Dad was Mr. Fireworks, and when the kids were little he tossed out Black Cat firecrackers to the crowd. Later, it was candy.



It has an a-ooga horn that he freely honked to everyone's delight. No radio, but he strapped a boombox onto the running boards and blasted Sousa's patriotic marching songs as he drove down the street. He loved the 4th of July, and he and this car made extra special memories in our family.