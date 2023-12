Model A

Dad bought this Model A in 1960. He was 34. The car was 32. It's been in the family for over 60 years. Dad's been gone a little over five years now. The Model A hasn't been driven in over ten years. It's such a huge part of my childhood, and my children's childhood, but it's time to say goodbye. It's so hard, but it's going to a good home where it will be well cared for.