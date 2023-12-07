on the tree

Previous
Another for my challenge from Andrew-Bede Allsop to do multiple exposure on the theme of Christmas. Missed the mark a bit on this one and cut off the snowman's nose, but I liked the focus and position of the other ornament.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
December 10th, 2023  
April ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop ... another in camera multiple exposure of ornaments on the Christmas tree.
December 10th, 2023  
Olwynne
Stunning shot
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
December 10th, 2023  
