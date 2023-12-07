Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4085
on the tree
Another for my challenge from Andrew-Bede Allsop to do multiple exposure on the theme of Christmas. Missed the mark a bit on this one and cut off the snowman's nose, but I liked the focus and position of the other ornament.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4491
photos
209
followers
163
following
1119% complete
View this month »
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th December 2023 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornaments
,
double exposure
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-592
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
December 10th, 2023
April
ace
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
... another in camera multiple exposure of ornaments on the Christmas tree.
December 10th, 2023
Olwynne
Stunning shot
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close