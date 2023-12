Hope

I am bad at paying attention to my challenge prompts. When I read "Christmas" my mind went to "ornaments." My daughter said, are you only going to do ornaments? I re-read it and I thought, no, there's more to Christmas than ornaments. This nativity scene was my mother's. We've been bringing home bits of her Christmas to blend with ours now that she's gone. The Santa ornament in this double exposure was also her's. Sharing a bit of mom for Christmas.