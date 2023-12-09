Previous
Advent by aecasey
Advent

When the kids were little they each had Advent Calendars. We would light the Angel Chimes every night, read a little of the Christmas Story, and put a figure in their calendars. They loved watching their calendars fill up as the month progressed. The boys had an Ark they filled with animals. My daughter had this Nativity scene that came together through the month. Everyone knew the Star came on day 4 ... oldest's birthday. I think they enjoyed celebrating Advent even more than celebrating Christmas. These days the Advent Calendar is digital, which is nice, but not quite the same as those old calendars with the candles and Angel Chimes.
