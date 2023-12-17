Previous
Next
farewell autumn by aecasey
Photo 4095

farewell autumn

Beautiful weather for December. More like fall. Sunny, balmy. I am not missing snow.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise