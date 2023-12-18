Sign up
Photo 4096
grasses
Last gasp of autumn...grasses with seed heads. The browns of autumn are a bit overwhelming right now, as they dominate the landscape. The autumn-like weather is quite welcome though.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4503
photos
209
followers
163
following
1122% complete
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st December 2023 2:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grasses
