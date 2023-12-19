Previous
Susan challenged me do some colorful, festive pizzazz. Oldest flew in this evening and we took advantage of his arrival by looking at the Christmas lights in town. This house was dark last year, and youngest was thrilled to see the display up this year. This Santa and fireplace is just a small part of the display, but I thought it had the most potential to meet the festive pizzazz Susan was looking for. The lights are timed. When Santa appears, he puts the candy cane in the stocking. When he goes dark, an angel appears off to the right. When the kids were young there were only three stockings in the display. Look how the family has grown, and each stocking has a name! BoB ... especially with our fun snow effect!!
Susan @wakelys My first attempt at colorful festive pizzazz. I have another idea I hope to try.
