Record-breaking warm temperatures today. It was beautiful! Sunny, no wind, 65 degrees F! I'm glad the weather was nice. Leaving for town discovered a nail in my tire. Ninety minutes later we are on our way with the tire in the pickup bed for repair. Thankfully, the tire shop deemed it repairable, and ninety minutes later it was ready to go back on the car! Last day in town before Christmas. Ready or not, here it comes!