solstice by aecasey
solstice

Another beautiful day! Warm, sunny, no wind. Went to Squaw Creek to patch around a chimney that was leaking. Felt like sunbathing on the roof! Did some patching, then had a bit of a meander along the creek. Absolutely beautiful winter solstice day.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

