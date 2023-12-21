Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4099
solstice
Another beautiful day! Warm, sunny, no wind. Went to Squaw Creek to patch around a chimney that was leaking. Felt like sunbathing on the roof! Did some patching, then had a bit of a meander along the creek. Absolutely beautiful winter solstice day.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4506
photos
209
followers
163
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st December 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
lensflare
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close