Photo 4100
Blaze
Another unseasonably warm December day. Blaze was out and about enjoying the weather. She seemed a bit annoyed with youngest's baubles in the aspen trees. I think they look festive.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
cat
,
ornament
,
april-pets
