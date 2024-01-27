four elements

Raymond challenged me to present the four elements (earth, air, fire and water) as the hero of the photo. I watched a YouTube video by Pierre Lambert in which he gave some image prompts to an AI, chose the image he liked, and then used that image as inspiration for a photoshoot. I decided to try it. My prompts were a still life with a pebble (earth), feather (air), water and fire. The AI came up with several nice images. Mine doesn't mirror any (I'm just not that good with still life), but I was able to gather items suggested from the AI images and arrange them into something I like. I'm not very adept with AI, and haven't yet figured out how it could be very useful for me, but this was an interesting exercise.