Watching youngest son's animals this weekend, which means we can gather fresh eggs. Oldest son braved the big rooster and now has breakfast for a few mornings.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely to be able to collect freshly laid eggs. :-)
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
I grew up with chickens and fresh eggs, one cannot beat it!
February 12th, 2024  
