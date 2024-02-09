Previous
Granddaughters visited for a bit this afternoon. Board games and scratch art. I couldn't find the scratch art sticks, so they used knitting needles.
9th February 2024

Nice improv, using the knitting needles. She looks very absorbed in her work.
