Previous
Photo 4151
morning jog
Checking cattle in the mornings is an opportunity for a bit of a jog. I was told the horse won't run along when they are headed away from the yard, but once he's turned around and headed back he's a willing participant in the exercise.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4567
photos
211
followers
163
following
1137% complete
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th February 2024 10:29am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
horse
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like the simplicity
February 14th, 2024
Amanda R.
ace
This is beautiful, April!
February 14th, 2024
