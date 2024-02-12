Previous
morning jog by aecasey
morning jog

Checking cattle in the mornings is an opportunity for a bit of a jog. I was told the horse won't run along when they are headed away from the yard, but once he's turned around and headed back he's a willing participant in the exercise.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like the simplicity
February 14th, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
This is beautiful, April!
February 14th, 2024  
