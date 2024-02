geese water painting

Suzanne challenged me to choose for myself something I haven't tried or haven't photographed before. I discovered I have an in-camera creative water painting effect. I've never tried it before, so gave it a go with a couple of images. They were meh, but I did like what it did with these geese. Now, the photo was taken outside of this challenge week's date range, but the effect was applied this week. Hopefully that will work.