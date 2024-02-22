Sign up
Photo 4161
spirals
I found one of these beaters amongst mom's kitchen things. Love the spiral.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th February 2024 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
kitchen
,
abstract
,
spiral
,
maro
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great shapes
February 25th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool.
February 25th, 2024
